Comparing Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX)

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Perficient shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Perficient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Perficient and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient 6.84% 24.49% 12.15% Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perficient and Blackboxstocks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient $761.03 million 4.59 $30.18 million $1.51 66.93 Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Perficient and Blackboxstocks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient 0 1 4 0 2.80 Blackboxstocks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perficient currently has a consensus target price of $133.40, indicating a potential upside of 31.99%. Given Perficient’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perficient is more favorable than Blackboxstocks.

Summary

Perficient beats Blackboxstocks on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc. engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks, Inc. engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

