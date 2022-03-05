Comparing AppLovin (APP) and Its Peers

AppLovin (NYSE: APP – Get Rating) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AppLovin to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin 1.23% 2.93% 0.87% AppLovin Competitors -8.19% -10.69% -2.62%

This table compares AppLovin and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $2.79 billion $35.45 million 718.10 AppLovin Competitors $8.21 billion $2.22 billion 57.09

AppLovin’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AppLovin. AppLovin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.4% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AppLovin and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 1 13 0 2.93 AppLovin Competitors 1032 4302 9095 293 2.59

AppLovin currently has a consensus price target of $104.54, indicating a potential upside of 108.00%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 38.72%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

AppLovin beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About AppLovin (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

