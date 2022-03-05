Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) received a €7.00 ($7.87) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.58) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.22) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.31) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.70 ($8.66).

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €5.95 ($6.69) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.66. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a fifty-two week high of €9.51 ($10.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

