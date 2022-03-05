Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $96.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

FIX opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.30. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $67.44 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA (Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comfort Systems USA (FIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.