Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Agree Realty worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $2,989,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

ADC stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

