Comerica Bank Sells 6,790 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,158 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SWK opened at $161.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.21 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.