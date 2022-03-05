Comerica Bank Sells 35,627 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,627 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastenal by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after buying an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fastenal by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after buying an additional 1,738,999 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fastenal by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,059,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,688,000 after buying an additional 1,057,644 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after buying an additional 832,791 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

