Comerica Bank Sells 14,776 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,776 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Ciena worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Ciena by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CIEN opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.26. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.
In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
