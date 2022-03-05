Comerica Bank Sells 1,449 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of UFP Industries worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.23.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.81%.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

