Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $161.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.37 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

