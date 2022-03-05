Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,897 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG opened at $48.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

