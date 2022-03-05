Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Up 60.8% in February

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the January 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 739.1% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 13.5% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Shares of STK opened at $30.77 on Friday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (Get Rating)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

