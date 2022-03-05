Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.
Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.90. 405,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,682. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.17.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
