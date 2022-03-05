Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, trading some 50 different digital assets. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $333.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $155.92 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total transaction of $203,959.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total value of $6,340,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,943 shares of company stock valued at $11,907,403 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,610,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $12,559,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $24,984,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $16,730,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

