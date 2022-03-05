Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $0.96. Coin Hodl shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 134,532 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.
About Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coin Hodl (MXRSF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Coin Hodl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coin Hodl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.