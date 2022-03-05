Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

