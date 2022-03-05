Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,447,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $19,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 52,670 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 276,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FOF opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

