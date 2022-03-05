Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Update

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the January 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGTX. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52. Cognition Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $13.80.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

