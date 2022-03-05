Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) and PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Critical Comparison

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) and PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Cogent Biosciences has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PureTech Health has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cogent Biosciences and PureTech Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Biosciences $7.87 million 29.72 -$74.81 million ($7.31) -0.80 PureTech Health $11.77 million 68.47 $5.99 million N/A N/A

PureTech Health has higher revenue and earnings than Cogent Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Biosciences and PureTech Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Biosciences N/A -131.35% -69.75% PureTech Health N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of PureTech Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cogent Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cogent Biosciences and PureTech Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 PureTech Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 334.41%. PureTech Health has a consensus price target of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 153.57%. Given Cogent Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cogent Biosciences is more favorable than PureTech Health.

Summary

PureTech Health beats Cogent Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. The company was founded by Charles Wilson and Dario Campana in March 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

PureTech Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions. It also provides hematopoietic stem cell based therapies to treat hematological malignancies; a voice-based technology platform to measure health when a person speaks; and a technology platform for the oral delivery of biologics, vaccines, and other drugs. In addition, the company is developing LYT-100, an oral small molecule drug candidate to treat lymphedema, and other lymphatic flow disorders; LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody to target galectin-9; LYT-210, a IgG1 monoclonal antibody; Glyph, a synthetic lymphatic targeting chemistry platform; milk exosome-based technology to enable the oral administration of macromolecule therapeutic payloads; and meningeal lymphatics platform to treat Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. PureTech Health plc has collaboration and license agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim International GMBH; Roche Holding AG; Eli Lilly and Company; Imbrium Therapeutics L.P.; and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

