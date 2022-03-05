Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.92

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.92 and last traded at $62.75, with a volume of 256770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $271.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.34%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 353,920 shares of company stock worth $21,391,520. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.