Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 2,500 ($33.54) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CCHGY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($43.74) to GBX 3,130 ($42.00) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,426.54.

OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

