Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 2,500 ($33.54) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CCHGY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($43.74) to GBX 3,130 ($42.00) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,426.54.

OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $39.23.

About Coca-Cola HBC (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.