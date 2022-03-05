Coats Group (LON:COA) Given New GBX 81 Price Target at Barclays

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 68 ($0.91) to GBX 81 ($1.09) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.27) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 84.20 ($1.13).

Coats Group stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.89) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £958.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35. Coats Group has a 52-week low of GBX 55.20 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.90 ($1.07).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other Coats Group news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($27,371.53). Also, insider David Gosnell bought 310,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £204,600 ($274,520.33).

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

