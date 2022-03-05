CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, an increase of 86.1% from the January 31st total of 50,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNEY opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. CN Energy Group. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. Its product is primarily used in pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production markets. The company also serves activated carbon wholesalers and companies engaging in the activated carbon deep processing business.

