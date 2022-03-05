Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.31 Million

Analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $31.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.10 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $30.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $123.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $123.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $128.37 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $131.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

CLPR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. 38,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,908. The company has a market capitalization of $158.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.01. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after buying an additional 47,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 121,001 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

