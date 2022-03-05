Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) PT Lowered to $22.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.71% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CWAN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.
Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.
In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 78,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,117.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 343,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,917.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $31,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $5,122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.14% of the company’s stock.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
