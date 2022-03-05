Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) PT Lowered to $22.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CWAN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 78,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,117.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 343,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,917.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $31,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $5,122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

