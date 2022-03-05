Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.56.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 78,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $1,370,117.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 343,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,917.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

