Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.29% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.
Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.56.
In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 78,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $1,370,117.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 343,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,917.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
