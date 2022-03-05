ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 34,854 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 24,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 86,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CTR opened at $27.99 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

