Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.54 million, a P/E ratio of -153.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. Civeo has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Civeo will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $53,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,397. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Civeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Civeo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 95,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Civeo by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

