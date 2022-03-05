City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $514.80

Shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 514.80 ($6.91) and traded as low as GBX 460 ($6.17). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 460 ($6.17), with a volume of 6,723 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 505.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 514.11. The company has a market capitalization of £212.85 million and a P/E ratio of 9.98.

Get City of London Investment Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.78%.

In other City of London Investment Group news, insider Mark Dwyer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 534 ($7.16), for a total transaction of £66,750 ($89,561.25).

About City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.