Citigroup Boosts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $27.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JWN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

Nordstrom stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 606.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

