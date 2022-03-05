Citigroup Boosts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $32.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACAD. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.18.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 53,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,339,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 733,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after buying an additional 761,973 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 262,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

