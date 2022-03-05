Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,811 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.65% of Authentic Equity Acquisition worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 155,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 250,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 13.8% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 126,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Authentic Equity Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ AEAC opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.