Citadel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,933 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadscale Acquisition were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,009,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 175,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 287,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 94,697 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000.

SCLEU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

