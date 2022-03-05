Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.19 billion-$13.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.25 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.410-$3.460 EPS.

CSCO traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.51. 16,729,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,570,820. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $234.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.89.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

