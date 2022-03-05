Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Short Interest Up 53.8% in February

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:CNNB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

