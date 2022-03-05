CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

About CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (Get Rating)

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad provides various banking products and services in Malaysia and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking segment offers conventional and Islamic financial products and services, such as residential and non-residential property, and secured personal loans; unsecured personal and motor vehicle financing; credit cards and deposits; and wealth management, bancassurance, remittance and foreign exchange, and internet banking services to individual customers.

