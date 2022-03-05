CIBC Boosts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$160.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$149.71.

TSE:BMO opened at C$146.25 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$107.36 and a 12-month high of C$152.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$145.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$136.81.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 14.0999998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

