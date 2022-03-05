Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $494.15 Million

Analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) will post sales of $494.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $495.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $493.00 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $387.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chico’s FAS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,340,000 after acquiring an additional 720,297 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 241,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 330,778 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 18,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

CHS opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $601.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.51. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

