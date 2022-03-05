Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.46

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.46 and last traded at $79.37, with a volume of 1697801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.27.

CHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($42.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,001,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,314,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,075,000 after buying an additional 861,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,499,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,907,000 after buying an additional 987,188 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,317,000 after buying an additional 2,915,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,328,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,723,000 after buying an additional 476,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

