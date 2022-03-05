Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.63

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.63 and traded as low as $7.48. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 84,648 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $135.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 385.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 27,268 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 92,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.