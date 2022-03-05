Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Holdings Lessened by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,219,000 after purchasing an additional 111,880 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,748,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,416,000 after acquiring an additional 72,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,656,000 after acquiring an additional 62,579 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 41.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,434,000 after acquiring an additional 772,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,193,000 after acquiring an additional 343,903 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.63. 3,452,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.56 and a twelve month high of $139.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($6.99). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

