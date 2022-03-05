Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.24% and a negative return on equity of 86.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CEMI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $7.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Chembio Diagnostics (Get Rating)
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
Featured Stories
