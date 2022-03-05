Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.24% and a negative return on equity of 86.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $7.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 99,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 71,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.