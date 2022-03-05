Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the January 31st total of 642,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 440,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $6.15 on Friday, reaching $278.00. The company had a trading volume of 549,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,586. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $259.02 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after buying an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,358,000 after purchasing an additional 152,258 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,315,000 after purchasing an additional 149,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,509,000 after purchasing an additional 133,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.
About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.
