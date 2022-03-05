Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the January 31st total of 642,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 440,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $6.15 on Friday, reaching $278.00. The company had a trading volume of 549,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,586. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $259.02 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after buying an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,358,000 after purchasing an additional 152,258 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,315,000 after purchasing an additional 149,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,509,000 after purchasing an additional 133,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

