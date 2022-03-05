Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $404.00.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $6.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $278.00. 549,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,586. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.00 and its 200-day moving average is $378.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $259.02 and a 1-year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after buying an additional 20,090 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.