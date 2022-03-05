Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.15. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 23,500 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of C$8.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.
Champion Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:CBA)
