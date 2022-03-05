Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Science Applications International were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 766.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 56,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 50,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1,198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 101,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Science Applications International stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.25%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

