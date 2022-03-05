Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 93,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

SGOL stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.