Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $71,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,871 shares of company stock valued at $24,448,091. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $413.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.94. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.51 and a 52-week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

