Cetera Investment Advisers Has $472,000 Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $73,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $227,000.

NYSE BURL opened at $189.67 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.21 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

