Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,572 CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after buying an additional 1,877,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CyrusOne by 62.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in CyrusOne by 33,122.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,126,000 after acquiring an additional 877,419 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth about $50,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 371.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after purchasing an additional 580,497 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $90.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 430.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.63 and a 52-week high of $90.49.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 990.48%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

